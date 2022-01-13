UP Assembly Elections 2022: A very fruitful discussion took place in BJP's Central Election Committee meeting, says UP Deputy CM

BJP has again held the meeting ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the meeting was held in the national capital Delhi's headquarters, to finalize the party candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Not only this PM Modi also joined the meeting. It is reported that he was there virtually, along with him BJP chief JP Nadda & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined the meeting virtually only. While, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan & UP CM Yogi Adityanath attend the meeting physically.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya gave a little information about the meeting he said, "In BJP's Central Election Committee meeting today, a very fruitful discussion was held regarding candidates on 172 Assembly seats (in Uttar Pradesh). We are hopeful of registering a glorious victory in the 2022 Assembly elections."

Earlier the party member along with Home Minister Amit Shan hold the meeting which lasted for 17 hours, the alliance was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a seven-phase election to the Uttar Pradesh assembly from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10 along with the other four states for which poll dates were announced.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.