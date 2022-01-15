UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at Yogi for contesting from Gorakhpur in UP assembly polls

After BJP released the list of UP polls contesting candidates, Akhilesh Yadav without taking time commented on Yogi as he is contesting from Gorakhpur for Assembly polls. Akhilesh Yadav taking a dig at the BJP's decision said, "I'm thankful to BJP. They have sent him home even before (polls), though people would have done it... Speculation was rife over Yogi Adityanath contesting from Ayodhya, Prayagraj."

Earlier today, BJP released the list of UP polls candidates, in which the current CM of UP, Yogi will contest from Gorakhpur, not from Ayodhya. Following Kesav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj district, Sapna Kashyap from Charthawal, Mriganka Singh from Kairana, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, and so on.

The BJP also announced that Out of the 107 candidates announced, there are 21 new faces in the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.