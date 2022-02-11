UP Assembly Elections 2022: Ambedkarwadis should come with Samajwadi to save the Constitution and Democracy: Yadav

Referring to PM Modi's rally cancelation in Binjor due to bad weather, Akhilesh Yadav along with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said The aircraft of lies will not land in Uttar Pradesh this time."

"We are multicolored people and take everyone along. This time, we have to remove single-colored people. They are involved in the destruction of communal harmony" he added.

Yadav further said, "Public enthusiasm in the first phase of polling (on Thursday) shows that wind is blowing in favor of the alliance. Only a few days are left for change now. 'Delhi wale' (BJP leaders) say that they had seen two boys earlier also. But, they do not know that this time these two boys are sons of farmers, and this poll is about respect and rights of farmers."

Urging Ambedkarwadis wadis, he said "They are building a new Parliament and would ruin the Constitution by BR Ambedkar. Ambedkarwadis (followers of Ambedkar) should come with Samajwadis' (socialists) to save the Constitution and democracy. If these are not saved, just think what will happen to our rights."

While Chaudhary attacked Yogi's comment on disbursement of cane dues within 14 days, "They are liars. The cane dues of Bijnor-based Bilai Sugarmill, for instance, are still pending. Bijnor is a karm bhoomil of (late PM) Chaudhary Charan Singh. The sun is shining here and the weather is favorable for the alliance" Chaudhary said.