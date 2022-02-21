UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah to hold several public meetings in UP, today

Ahead of the assembly elections in UP for the remaining four-phase, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to address several public meetings in UP today. The party's official handle shared this information on Twitter which states, "Public meetings of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah in Uttar Pradesh on February 21, 2022."

Earlier, in the Tindwari Assembly of Banda district the leader said, "If by any chance the cycle govt (Samajwadi Party) comes to power, Uttar Pradesh will supply terrorism all over the country... under Akhilesh govt 2,000 farmers died out of hunger during a famine."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.