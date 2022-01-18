UP Assembly Elections 2022: Atiq Ahmed’s wife to contest from Allahabad West through AIMIM ticket

Mafia don and former MP Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen will contest from Allahabad West assembly seat of Prayagraj from AIMIM ahead of UP assembly polls. Her candidature has not been announced officially by the party, yet but the divisional spokesperson of AIMIM, Afsar Mehmood has confirmed to one news portal that she will be the party’s candidate from Allahabad West.



Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi revealed that his party had announced names of candidates for 100 seats for the upcoming UP Assembly elections, "We have announced names of candidates for 100 seats for the upcoming UP Assembly elections; more candidates for other phases will be announced. We've made arrangements to conduct virtual rallies, as per the Election Commission's guidelines."

According to the list, Dr Mahtab will contest from the Loni constituency in Ghaziabad district. Furqan Chaudhry is an AIMIM candidate from Garh Mukteshwar in the Hapur district while Haji Arif will contest from Dhaulana in the same district.

The list also includes Rafat Khan from Siwal Khas and Zeeshan Alam from Saradhana. Also Tasleem Ahmad from Kithore. All three constituencies are in the Meerut district.

The other candidates are Shaheen Raza Khan (Bareilly-124) in Bareilly district, Amjad Ali (Behat), and Margoob Hasan (Saharanpur Dehat), both in Saharanpur district.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.