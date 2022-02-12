UP Assembly Elections 2022: B.Ed., BPEd, TET, students to get best benefits: Akhilesh Yadav promises

Making promises to the UP public, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said "In the BJP government, there has been discrimination against candidates with B.Ed., BPEd, TET, 69000. We want to assure all these organizations that justice will be done to them if the government is formed."

बीजेपी सरकार में B.Ed., B.P.Ed, TET, 69000 वाले अभ्यर्थियों के साथ भेदभाव हुआ है। हम इन तमाम संगठनों को भरोसा दिलाना चाहते हैं की सरकार बनने पर उनके साथ न्याय होगा।



Yesterday, Urging Ambedkarwadis wadis, Yadav said "They are building a new Parliament and would ruin the Constitution by BR Ambedkar. Ambedkarwadis (followers of Ambedkar) should come with Samajwadis' (socialists) to save the Constitution and democracy. If these are not saved, just think what will happen to our rights."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.