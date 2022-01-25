UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP alliance Apna Dal announces star campaigners for phases 1, 2 of Uttar Pradesh polls

BJP alliance Apna Dal announced star campaigners for phases 1, 2 of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The list includes leaders like Smt. Anupriya Patel, Shri Ashish Patel, Dr. Jamuna Prasad Saroj, Shri Neel Ratan Singh Patel, Shri Pakauri Lal, Shri R.B. Singh Patel, and many more.

Earlier the BJP formally announced its alliance with the Apna Dal and Nishad Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The party president J. P. Nadda declared that the alliance will fight all 403 seats in the Assembly together but still yet to inform the exact contours of the seat-sharing agreement.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.