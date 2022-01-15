UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP appoints ‘vistaraks’ to set women electorate in state

After so many downfalls in the party for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has taken a new and unique move to attract voters. For the first time in elections, BJP appointed women ‘vistaraks’ (expansionists), who will play a major role in the win of BJP in the state. This move of BJP will help them to win the support of the fairer sex in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

women ‘vistaraks’ (expansionists) will take forward the PM’s agenda of women upliftment to women across the state. After so many resignations in BJP, the party is seeing a major downfall towards winning the elections that's the reason leaders are planing different-different agendas to win the elections.

For the unversed, Many leaders ha quit BJP after OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya and now join Akhilesh Yadav's, SP. Nearly seven leaders join SP along with Swami Prasad Maurya and it is said that more will do so till 20 January.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.