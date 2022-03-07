UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP & BSP will not win a single seat says OP Rajbhar ahead of seventh phase

OP Rajbhar, President, of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party ahead of seventh phase assembly elections in UP said, "BJP & BSP will not win a single seat in Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar& Ballia. We're winning on 5 of 8 seats in Varanasi, 3 of 4 seats in Chandauli, 7 of 9 seats in Jaunpur. We'll win 45-47 seats in the Purvanchal region."

Earlier, OP Rajbhar while addressing the people in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections made very strange promises to the public he said, "A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats & doesn't get challans... why's there a challan if 3 people ride a bike? When our govt comes to power, 3 riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we'll put challan on jeeps/trains."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. On 3rd March the state is conducted its sixth phase which covered Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. Today on 7th March the state is undergoing its seventh phase which covers, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar and Sonbhadra.