UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP denies the ticket to PM Modi lookalike Abhinandan Pathak

Abhinandan Pathak, who is said to be a devotee and lookalike PM Modi, has been denied a ticket from BJP from Lucknow assembly, angrily commenting on this said that this is not the first time that BJP has not given him a seat and now he will contest the elections independently from the Sarojini Nagar assembly seat in Lucknow.

PM Modi's lookalike Abhinandan Pathak said that BJP never pays attention to his demand. On not getting the ticket, Pathak said, 'I had written a letter to BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a ticket from Lucknow, but they did not pay any attention to my letters. I am a 'Modi Bhakt'. The BJP may ignore me, but I will contest and win the election to help Yogi Adityanath become the Chief Minister for the second time. Modi and Yogi are two faces of the same coin. I admire his passion. Work selflessly for the public" he said.

Since 2014, BJP has never given a ticket to Abhinandan Pathak. According to Abhinandan Pathak, he had campaigned for the BJP in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections and had also traveled to the state for this.

But in spite of this, the then Chief Minister Raman Singh did not even give space to stay in the state during the campaign. He said that at that time he also made fun of him. Pathak wanted to contest from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar assembly seat this time, but due to not getting the seat from BJP, he has decided to contest as an independent.

Pathak said that after his divorce, he now sells cucumbers in trains for his livelihood. He has been also called in rallies to the party that can entrain the public through him. Pathak, who came into the limelight after meeting PM Modi in 2014 says "My wife Meera Pathak filed for divorce as I could not support her financially. I got financially fed up in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections I fought from Saharanpur. Since then I have lost financial stability."

Abhinandan Pathak further said, "I have six children including three daughters. Two, the rest are married and settled. My wife lives with our two sons. My wife has not contacted me since I left the house. I am a politician. I want to be and serve the community."