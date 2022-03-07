UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP failed to evacuate Indians, named evacuation op 'Operation Ganga' because polls in Varanasi: Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of seventh phase assembly polls in UP slammed BJP over the evacuation of students in Ukraine war, "Don't know which international recognition they boast about. They (BJP-led Centre) failed to evacuate Indians, named evacuation op 'Operation Ganga' because polls in Varanasi too. Had they rescued our people from #Ukraine directly I would've appreciated it" he said.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Azamgarh said "Azamgarh people will send BJP 'Saat Samundar Paar' in the Seventh phase of UP Assembly polls. When our govt will come, along with police recruitments, we'll also ensure that recruitments for Army are done."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its sixth phase of elections and today the state is undergoing its seventh and last phase assembly elections. Which will cover districts like Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, and Sonbhadra. There are 613 candidates are in the fray for 54 constituencies also the main contenders are BJP and SP in the seventh phase.