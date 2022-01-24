UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP fields Ajar Pratap Singh from Thakurdwara for the upcoming UP polls

BJP has fielded Ajar Pratap Singh from Thakurdwara for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Ajar Pratap Singh is one of the senior-most leader of the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh on 15 March 2018. Earlier He also worked as State General Secretary, Vice president, and Secretary of BJP Madhya Pradesh Organisation. In 2011 he Also Worked as a chairman(Cabinet Minister Rank)of the Vindhya Development Authority.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.