UP Assembly Elections 2022: "BJP government will be formed with a thumping majority" : Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya commented of Akhilesh Yadav's, SP he took his Twitter and wrote "Not releasing the list of candidates of the Samajwadi alliance is a trick of Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji, There are more names of rioters, criminals, corrupt, which are being hidden from the public. Akhilesh Ji, don't fool the public. Lotus flower is blooming in 2022. BJP government will be formed with a thumping majority".

Earlier yesterday, he said, said that the people of UP are ready to give a reply to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's fake promises, he said that the SP who is bank corrupt and inviting criminals to the party will find it hard to cross 27 seats in the assembly elections this time.

He also alleged that instead of forming a gang of mafia and criminals, Akhilesh should go to the public to know what actually has been the problem "He would have known that people are happy with the development and the inclusive politics of the BJP government," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.