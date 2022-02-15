UP Assembly Elections 2022: "BJP is coming to power with a blast" claims Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Sirsaganj, Firozabad district addressing the public rally said, "BJP is coming to power with a blast... But earlier, the whole state was under anarchy. Now Uttar Pradesh doesn't see riots, curfews, or bombing upon farmers & merchants, Uttar Pradesh sees celebratory Kanwar Yatras."

Earlier, taking jibe over Congress leaders, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi on Monday said, “The siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to ruin the Congress. No one else is needed for that."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.