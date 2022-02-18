UP Assembly Elections 2022: "BJP killed 750 farmers by implementing the three black agriculture laws": Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Jalaun, UP addressing the rally said, "This party (BJP) killed 750 farmers by implementing the three black agriculture laws. If BJP comes to power again, it will sell your land by bringing such laws. Despite the withdrawal of the farm laws, farmers have not pardoned them."

Yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav while addressing the public rally in UP's Nasirpur Firozabad city said, "Everyone has come to know that SP & its allies have hit a century in first 2 phases. After the 3rd & 4th phases of the elections itself, the Samajwadi Party government will be formed. By the seventh phase, silence will prevail at BJP booths & you'll find ghosts there."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.