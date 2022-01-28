UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader accuse on SP for having old relationship with criminals

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya lashes out on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that his party and criminals have relationship for many years. On being asked about SP candidate from Hasanpur in Amroha challenged the police to file a case against him, he said "Samajwadi Party and criminals have an old relationship. That is why, in 2014 general elections in UP, people voted against the Akhilesh Yadav. In 2017 assembly elections, people uprooted the SP government. In the 2019 general elections, the Opposition including SP, BSP, Lok Dal, Congress united but we still won The difference is clear among the people of UP that they have to support BJP."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.