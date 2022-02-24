UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP MLA does sit-ups for his mistakes in last five years, at a public rally

BJP MLA Bhupesh Choubey on Wednesday, did sit-ups holding his ears at a public meeting in Sonbhadra's Robertsganj. In the video, it can be seen Choubey Seeking forgiveness from the public for 'any mistakes he committed in the past 5 years'.

Reacting to Choubey's action Congress tweeted, 'after fooling the public for 5 years, a BJP pawn is doing sit-ups in a public meeting'.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.