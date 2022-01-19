UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP releases list of campaign leaders in the first phase of UP polls

BJP's election committee meeting the party finalize the name of candidates for the first phase of the upcoming UP polls. The BJP released the 30 names of candidates who are going to campaign for the party's candidates in the first phase of the upcoming UP polls.

The list includes names like Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Hema Malini, and many more, see the list here



Earlier we informed you that the BJP's election committee meeting is going to start shortly, JP Nadda, Shahnawaz Hussain, Jual Oraon, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also attend the meeting, they all have arrived at the BJP office. While PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari will virtually join the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.