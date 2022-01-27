UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP star campaigner for UP polls Rajnath Singh to start campaigning in Modinagar and Ghaziabad today

Union defence minister and the star campaigner for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajnath Singh will be campaigning in Modinagar and Ghaziabad today for the assembly polls. He shared this news through his social media handle he wrote "Today, I will be in Modinagar, Ghaziabad for campaigning and voter interaction in view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections."

The BJP on Wednesday released a list of 30-star campaigners for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh are named as the party's star campaigners for the first phase of Assembly polls in the state.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Sanjeev Balyan, General V.K. Singh, S.P. Singh Baghel, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti are also on the list of star campaigners for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



