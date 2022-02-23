UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to provide Abhyuday coaching centers to students for entrance exams says Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Sultanpur rally promised to provide Abhyuday coaching centers for the students he said, "We will provide Abhyuday coaching centers for the youth preparing for various entrance exams."

Earlier, in the same rally, he said "UP govt will bear expenses of online education/exams, preparation of any competitions... SP used to conduct 'Saifai Mahotsav', with no colors, language, or emotions, the organizers didn't even know what was happening."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today holds its fourth phase of elections which covers Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.