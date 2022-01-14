UP Assembly Elections 2022: "BJP wickets falling one after the other" says, Akhilesh Yadav

During the joining ceremony, Akhilesh Yadav put many allegations on BJP. The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that Samajwadi and Ambedkarwadi have come together and no one can stop this, "Who can forget the Digital India error...Raid was supposed to be somewhere else but ended up in their own house. We were waiting for the Assembly polls. The Cycle is very strong as Samajwadi and Ambedkarwadi have come together and no one can stop this" said SP chief.

He further said, "BJP wickets falling one after the other, although our CM does not know how to play cricket. As Swami Prasad Maurya said wherever he goes, the government is formed, even this time he brought a huge number of leaders along with him."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

