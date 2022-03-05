UP Assembly Elections 2022: Blind opposition, continuous opposition, acute frustration & negativity have become their political ideology: PM Modi

Addressing the rally in Varanasi ahead of the seventh phase poll-bound, PM Modi took a dig over oppositions, he said "Blind opposition, continuous opposition, acute frustration & negativity have become their political ideology. For past 2 yrs, free ration is being made available to over 80 cr poor, Dalits, backward, tribals. The entire world is amazed. But I am happy that the poor is happy."

"When some challenges crop up before the nation, these dynasts look for their political interest in it. If India's security forces & people fight a crisis, they do everything to make situation more critical. We saw this during pandemic &today during #Ukraine crisis" he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. On 3rd March the state is conducted its sixth phase which covered Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. And the remaining seventh phase polling will be hold on 7th March.