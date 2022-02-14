UP Assembly Elections 2022: BSP chief Mayawati mets the family of young Dalit girl who was raped in Unnao

Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati through her Twitter handle informed that she has met the family of a young Dalit girl who was abducted, raped, and murdered in Unnao. Seeking justice she said, "If the Unnao Police had taken cognizance of the complaint of the victim's family in time, this incident would not have happened. The government should sack the guilty policemen and send them to jail after registering a case against them under strict sections. Also, make arrangements for proper legal advocacy of the poor victim's family, this demand of BSP,"

1. उन्नाव में दलित युवा लडकी का अपहरण कर उसकी नृशंस हत्या के संगीन मामले में पीड़ित परिवार के लोग समुचित न्याय की तलाश में कल रात लखनऊ आकर मुझसे मिले और अपनी दुःख भरी व्यथा सुनाई, जिससे स्पष्ट है कि सपा नेता के बेटे सहित लोकल पुलिस भी पूरी तरह से इसके लिए जिम्मेदार है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 14, 2022

Last month, the deceased girl's mother Rita Devi alleged that Rajol Singh, (son of late ex-minister Fateh Bahadur Singh) forcefully took her daughter. Late former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh has been accused of murdering and kidnapping the 22-year-old girl by the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.