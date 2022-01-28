UP Assembly Elections 2022: BSP releases its candidates list for fourth phase ahead of UP polls

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh BSP has released the list of candidates for the fourth phase, see the list



Yesterday, BSP chief Mayawati released the remaining list of candidates for the 2nd phase ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls. The list includes names like Moolchand Chauhan, Mohammad Rizwan, Yusuf Khan, and many more.

Earlier on Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati announced 51 candidates out of 55 seats for the second phase of UP elections. "today, I'm announcing the list of 51 candidates out of 55 seats for the second phase of UP elections. This time we've given the slogan 'Har Polling Booth Ko Jeetana hai, BSP Ko Satta Mein Lana Hai'. I hope party workers will work hard & will form BSP govt like of 2007" she said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.