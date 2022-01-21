UP Assembly Elections 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath calls SP 'Rioter Lover' and 'Tamanchawadi'

UP, CM Yogi slammed Samajwadi Party after the announcement of election candidates, he said the party is a ‘rioter lover’ and a ‘tamanchawadi’. Taking his Twitter he wrote “Those whose basic character is undemocratic, criminal dynastic, talking about democracy and development from their mouth is ridiculous. The list of assembly election candidates confirms that the SP is a ‘rioter lover’ and a ‘tamanchawadi’,”

जिनका मूल चरित्र ही अलोकतांत्रिक, आपराधिक वंशवादी हो, उनके मुंह से लोकतंत्र और विकास की बात हास्यास्पद है।



विधान सभा चुनाव प्रत्याशियों की सूची सपा के 'दंगाई प्रेमी' और 'तमंचावादी' होने की पुष्टि करती है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.