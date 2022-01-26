UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress candidate from Budaun Sadar Rajni Singh Baaghi files her nomination

Congress candidate from Budaun Sadar Rajni Singh Baaghi filed her nomination papers for the upcoming UP Assembly polls. Carried her nomination with her an idol of Laddu Gopal’, she said "He is my ‘saarthi’ (charioteer) and he will ensure my victory," she also praised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign. After her visit to the Congress general secretary, Singh was soon confirmed as the party candidate from Budaun Sadar.

Earlier, Congress's 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign face Priyanka Maurya quit Congress and joined BJP, after quitting she said "I have been betrayed. We were told that there will be screening, observation, and survey to select candidates for polls. But even after completing all tasks, I was not given the ticket. People kept me telling me that this ticket (170 Sarojini Nagar) is reserved for Rudra Daman Singh. I knew it, but I was still fighting for it. I was asked to bring girls for marathons, people in addresses and meetings, induct workers to Congress. I did a lot of work for it."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.