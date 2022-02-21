UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi lauds her party's work in UP

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi talking about her party's work ahead of UP assembly elections said, "We have prepared Shakti Vidhan for women, Recruitment Legislation for youth and Unnati Vidhan for the development of Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi has given 40% of the tickets to women. Our 18,000 workers were sent to jail fighting for the rights of Uttar Pradesh."

In the same speech, she said "These polls are important for you as for 5 yrs you saw a govt that did nothing except create differences among you. Farmers grow crops with a lot of hard work. You neither got paid nor received fertilizers, not even irrigation facilities."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.