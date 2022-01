UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress releases its fifth list of candidates for UP polls

Congress released its 5th list of candidates ahead of UP polls. According to the list, Urusha Rana will be contesting from Purwa, following Shahana Siddhique from Lucknow West, Ajay Srivastava from Lucknow North, Pankaj Tiwari from Lucknow East, Vinay Vikram Singh from Lambhua and Gayatri Tiwari from Kalyanpur.

Earlier, Congress had released its list of campaigners for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. The list includes names like Party president Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Not only this Congress leader and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will also campaign for the party. Salman Khurshid, Ghulam Nabi Azad, RPN Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, and others are also going to campaign for the party in the UP polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.