UP Assembly Elections 2022: Even after the ticket denial, BJP leader Swati Singh still decide to serve the party

Even after the denial of the ticket from the party, BJP leader and UP Minister Swati Singh still decide to serve the party. In her recent interaction, she said "I am part of BJP and will continue to remain so throughout my life. No worker should question the decision taken by the party leadership. The party must have done it for good."

Swati Singh is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Woman welfare NRI, Flood Control, Agriculture export, Agriculture Marketing, Agriculture Foreign Trade and state minister in the Ministry of Women Welfare, Family Welfare, Maternity and Child Welfare in the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.