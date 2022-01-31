UP Assembly Elections 2022:  "He's a child (who has) come to the arena just now" says BJP leader on RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took a dig at RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary after he refused to tie the knot with BJP, slamming Chaudhary over the denial of alliance Pradhan said "He's a child (who has) come to the arena just now. His father changed parties many times. Whose ally were they when he won for the first time?"

"Didn't know he has weak knowledge of history. Children should be forgiven," Pradhan added.

Earlier, BJP leader Amit Shah commented on their alliance and said Yesterday Akhilesh ji and Jayant ji held a press conference. They say that we are together. But how long is this together? If its government is formed, then Jayant ji will leave the government and Azam Khan will come back."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.