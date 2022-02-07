UP Assembly Elections 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto on Tuesday ahead of UP polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to release the BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday at 10 am. Earlier today, Amit Shah gave the statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in UP. In the parliament, he said "Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.