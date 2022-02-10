UP Assembly Elections 2022: "I am confident BJP will win with full majority" says BJP leader after casting vote

Union Minister and BJP leader VK Singh casts vote, after casting the vote he said "I am confident BJP will win with full majority. We have done lots of development in UP and people will vote for BJP. Farmers' protests will not impact Western UP,"

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

