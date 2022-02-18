UP Assembly Elections 2022: JP Nadda takes a dig over Akhilesh Yadav for bringing his father in rally

BJP national president JP Nadda in Fatehganj ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections addressed the public rally, in which he hits out at Akhilesh Yadav for bringing his father and former chief minister Mulayam Yadav for campaigning in the view of assembly polls he said, "The very act of Akhilesh Yadav to bring his father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) to address a rally shows that he is not contesting Uttar Pradesh elections but is contesting just to win his own Assembly seat."

Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda in Kursi, Barabanki slammed Samajwadi Party over its work and said "Samajwadi Party leaders say they want to work for development. Whom do they want to develop, themselves, their family, their siblings, or the people of Uttar Pradesh?"

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.