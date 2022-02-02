UP Assembly Elections 2022: Kanpur BJP councilor Raghavendra Mishra threatens old to join his party, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP on viral video

UP Election 2022: A video of BJP councilor Raghavendra Mishra threatening an elderly man from ward 91 of Govind Nagar assembly constituency of Kanpur is going viral. According to the video, BJP councilor Raghavendra Mishra is threatening an elderly person and talking about joining the party. At the same time, the elder is heard saying why he would join his party. They are also seen pulling the clothes of the elderly for not listening to the councilor. After this, the video has gone so viral and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also targeted the BJP through Twitter.

#BJP councilor of ward 91 from Govind Nagar assembly (#Kanpur), Raghavendra Mishra caught on camera for allegedly threatening a senior citizen who favours to vote against the saffron party.#UttarPradeshElection2022pic.twitter.com/z7CbcTddLW — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) February 1, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the video of this incident and said, "Hinduism's politics i.e. hooliganism." After this many people shared this video and gave their opinion. At the same time, in the midst of all this, BJP councilor Raghavendra Mishra has given a clarification on this by releasing a second video. In another video, the same elderly BJP councilor is seen sitting with him and he is saying that it was all a joke. He has no enmity with the BJP corporator and is claiming himself to be the neighbor's uncle of the accused corporator. He also said that his father is also a good friend of the elderly. The old man said, "We were only joking that why should I join the BJP. During the conversation, the councilor said come to our party, we said why should you come."

The elder also claimed that he usually talks in a loud voice out of similar affection. The elder also said that there was no fight or threat in the incident.

