UP Assembly Elections 2022: List of BJP candidates who are going to contest from the state

BJP to release the first list of candidates for UP polls. "We are releasing a list of candidates on 57/58 seats in the first phase and 38/55 in the second phase," said BJP leader & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It is been reported that more than 60% of the names announced for Uttar Pradesh elections are OBC and SC in BJP’s first list. Of the 48 candidates in the first list, 10 are women.

The party also released the list of candidates and the districts from where they will contest the elections,

1) Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur

2) Kesav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu in Prayagraj district

3) Sapna Kashyap from Charthawal

4) Mriganka Singh from Kairana

5) Atul Garg from Ghaziabad

The BJP also announced that Out of the 107 candidates announced, there are 21 new faces in the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.