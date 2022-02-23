UP Assembly Elections 2022: Malini Awasthi cast her vote and urges people to cast their franchise through a song

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Phase 4 Voting is going on for 59 seats in nine districts, including under the fourth phase of the UP assembly elections. Since morning, there is a crowd of voters at the polling stations. Meanwhile, along with the common people, special people are also continuously reaching to exercise their franchise. A while back, Padmashree Malini Awasthi cast her vote after reaching the polling station with the family.



After casting her vote she sang a song and urged people to cast their votes.

#WATCH | Lucknow: Folk Singer Malini Awasthi sings and urges people to cast their votes as voting for the fourth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 continues. pic.twitter.com/ARNge6UHRG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022

Malini Awasthi is an Indian folk singer. She sings in Hindi and Awadhi, She also presents in Thumri and Kajri. The Government of India awarded her the civilian honour of the Padma Shri in 2016.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.