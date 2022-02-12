UP Assembly Elections 2022: Modi lauded his party's work in UP, says everyone knows only BJP took UP forward

Ahead of assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public rally in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. During his speech the PM said, "For growth, for employment, for investment, an environment of peace is the first condition. That's why Uttar Pradesh is giving top priority to the rule of law today."

Talking about his party, Modi said "Even ordinary voters of UP are understanding that only the BJP government has the medicine for the treatment of rioters and goons."

Praising Yogi, he said "The way Yogi ji's leadership has stopped the riots, we have to give it a permanent shape. We should not allow such antics to flourish again in Uttar Pradesh."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.



