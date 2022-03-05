UP Assembly Elections 2022: Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari has been booked for violating model code conduct, will not be able to campaign for 24 hours

UP Election 2022: A case has been registered against the jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari for violating the election code of conduct and making criminal intimidation. A purported video of Abbas, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's (SUBHSP) candidate from Sadar assembly constituency of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, is doing the rounds on social media, threatening to settle accounts with government officials.

Police have registered a case of violation of the model code of conduct against Ansari after a video of Ansari's threatening speech at an election rally was circulated. Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Friday banned Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SubhaSP) candidate Abbas Ansari from campaigning for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections for 24 hours. The commission imposed the ban on Ansari over a speech threatening to "settle the accounts" with government officials.

Former minister Omprakash Rajbhar-led Subhaspa is in the fray with an alliance of the Samajwadi Party in this election. Mau's superintendent of police Sushil Chandrabhan Ghule said on Friday that in the case of violation of the code of conduct in Mau Kotwali, the Subhaspa candidate Ansari was booked under sections 171G (false statement regarding the election) and 506 (criminal Chamki) of the Indian Penal Code. A case has been registered under this and a report has been sent to the returning officer of Sadar assembly constituency for further action.

A purported video related to Abbas Ansari's address has been circulated on social media in which he is heard targeting officials and saying, "Those who are running sticks today. Here Akhilesh Bhaiya (Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav) to be the next Chief Minister is heard. I have come by saying... for six months there will be no transfer, posting... Whoever is there, he will stay here... with whomever he has done... the account of what he has done will have to be given here."

Sharing Ansari's video on its official Twitter handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted, 'Which accounts are being dreamed of completing, still the direction of the wind does not seem to be understood, SP means hooliganism. '

The same video has also been shared on Twitter by Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Government Keshav Prasad Maurya alleging that Abbas Ansari is openly threatening the administration and police officials. Bharatiya Janata Party state president Swatantra Dev Singh shared the purported video of Abbas on Twitter and tweeted, "Even Yogi ji will not allow any mafia to be transferred from UP jail back to Punjab jail, whoever is here will stay here."

This time Mukhtar Ansari is not contesting in Mau and his son Abbas Ansari is in the fray in his name. In Mau district, polling will be held in the last phase on March 7.