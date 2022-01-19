UP Assembly Elections 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law to join BJP

After former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law joins BJP. After her joining the leader said, "Nation is the top priority for me. I have set out to serve the nation with the BJP." Now the leader's brother-in-law ormer MLA Pramod Gupta is joining BJP in Lucknow today he is from Auraiya district.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is an Indian politician and the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence, Government of India.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.