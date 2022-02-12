UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi addressing Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, see live here

Ahead of assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public rally in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. See the live here

Before UP, Modi on the same day addressed the rally in Uttarakhand in which he said, "Our govt provided support to the poor during COVID-19 via free ration & several other schemes. Corruption would have happened if Congress was ruling the state."

Talking about the development in Uttarakhand the PM said, "We are constructing highways & airports here. Under ‘Parvat Mala’, ropeway connectivity will be provided in remote areas via the national ropeway development program. New medical colleges & degree colleges will be opened."

Talking about UP, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.