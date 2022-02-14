UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs

Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after the conclusion of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, see the visuals here

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.



Also, on 14th Feb concluded the assembly elections. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.