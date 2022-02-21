UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Chinhat area of Lucknow ahead of UP polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Chinhat area of Lucknow ahead of fourth phase elections in UP. See the visuals here,

#WATCH Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Chinhat area of Lucknow for ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections



The fourth phase of voting in Assembly elections will be held on 23rd February pic.twitter.com/kVcieRqQRJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2022



Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Johva Sharki, Raebareli UP said "If Congress is voted to power, we will make sure every district has special schools for girls, 25% of recruitments in Police are reserved for women. We will create a job calendar & employment from time to time will be provided."

In the same rally, she said "It's good that govt provides ration but they should make people stand on their feet, with education & employment... We want to bring a law that'll suspend officials who don't file an FIR within 15 days of a harassment complaint by a woman."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.