UP Assembly Elections 2022: Rajnath Singh cast his vote in Lucknow for the fourth phase

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow.

Yesterday, Rajnath Singh while addressing the Gorakhpur rally said, "Goddess Laxmi doesn't visit one's house on 'Cycle', or 'Elephant'. Nor does she show up waving her 'Hand'. She only comes on 'Lotus'. Isn't that true?... Yearly Rs 6000 for the poor, free ration, pucca houses to several people have been given."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.