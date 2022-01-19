UP Assembly Elections 2022: Shivpal Singh Yadav dismiss the rumors of joining BJP, says he only belongs to SP

PSP(L) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has dismissed all the rumors of him joining BJP. He took his Twitter and released the statement that reads, "There is no truth in this claim of Shri Laxmikant Bajpai ji. The claim that I can join the Bharatiya Janata Party is completely baseless and baseless."

"I am with the Samajwadi Party coalition led by Shri Akhilesh Yadav and call upon my supporters to uproot the BJP government in the state and form the Samajwadi Party coalition government in the state" he added.



Shivpal Singh Yadav was born in Saifai village, Etawah district, and is a younger brother of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



