UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP Candidate Roopali Dixit convinced Akhilesh Yadav in just 3 minutes for the ticket

Roopali Dixit a 34-year-old law graduate who also holds two postgraduate degrees from universities in the United Kingdom convinced SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in just three minutes for the ticket to fight the assembly elections from Fatehabad. She said her pitch included statements against BJP candidate over a video clip in which he allegedly insulted her father and now he is in jail for murder.

Talking about how she Convened the SP chief she said " I met SP president Akhilesh Yadav and he asked me what I wanted. I said I want to fight against the BJP candidate, Chhotelal Verma, because of the objectionable comment, and I also promise you that I will win this seat."

Her father Ashok Dixit, who once fought an election on the SP ticket, is now 75 and in jail since 2007. Talking about her father she said "After a single call from my father, I came back to India in 2015 to manage my family and its business," Roopali Dixit said. Back home, she studied law and secured a degree to help her father in the case against him. She made Fatehabad her 'karmabhoomi' to fulfil my father's dream".

She also tried to enter into the BJP, "After my return, I began working for my constituency and meeting people. I also joined the BJP in 2017 and campaigned for its candidate Jitendra Verma, who even won the elections, she said.

