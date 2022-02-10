UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav raise questions against EVMs errors

After UP's additional chief election officer BD Ram Tiwari informed about technical errors, he said "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places, those EVMs are being replaced."

Reposing to the same SP chief Akhilesh Yadav raised several questions against glitches over EVMs and said "There were several reports that EVM was not functioning properly, voting was stopped for hours and people had to wait in order to cast their votes. The preparation for a fair election should have been done by Election Commission to ensure smooth voting."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections will be held in 7 phases. Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 7:00 am. Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls covers 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state.

These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 assembly seats where polls are being held today. As per the set norms, the campaigning for the first phase of the UP polls ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.



