UP Assembly Elections 2022: "SP have given tickets to criminals" : UP, CM Yogi

After the joining of Aparna Yadav in BJP, the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi said, "We hope that Aparna Yadav will strengthen BJP with her work."

"She (Aparna Yadav) liked BJP's 'double engine work' and PM Modi's vision. We welcome her to the party" he further added.

He further lashes out on Akhilesh Yadav, he said "They (Samajwadi Party) have given tickets to criminals...be it Kairana, Bulandshahar (or other regions)...this shows their criminals mentality. They want to bring in 'Maafiavad' in the state once again."

Yogi also showed confidence in his party and said "One thing is clear that 'Samajwadi Party is on the back foot' after releasing their first list. Now they are apprehensive over releasing the second list."

"In 5 years rioters either left the state or were in jail...but as elections approached...Samajwadi Party's first list showed their criminal mentality. They want to bring in 'Maafiavad' in the state once again," he added.

"Everyone has the right to contest in polls, even we want him (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) to represent his party but one thing is clear that 'SP is on the back foot' this time soon after they announced the first list which comprises criminals, mafias" Yogi concluded.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.