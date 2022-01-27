UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP leader Azam Khan files his nomination from jail

SP leader Azam Khan who is currently in the Rampur jail has filed his nomination for UP assembly polls in the jail itself the court said that he will contest the elections from there only. Asim Raza who is the chief election agent of Samajwadi Party leader and party's candidate for Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 said, " I have filed Azam Khan's nomination today and completed all the formalities. We are trying to get him out on bail."

However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the elections from Karhal seat in Mainpuri. Samajwadi Party principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav announced the party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature from Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Earlier, the SP chief said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the Azamgarh people." The close sources revealed that the Samajwadi Party chief and MP from Azamgarh in UP Akhilesh Yadav is likely to contest.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

