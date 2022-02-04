UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP-RLD address a joint press conference in Agra ahead of UP polls

Akhilesh and Jayant addressed a joint press conference in Agra during the interaction SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said "I assure the farmers and youth of Uttar Pradesh that the SP-RLD government will be dedicated to them"

"The current state government has always disrespected those who raised their voice for employment opportunities. The youth of the state will make sure that the BJP is defeated in the upcoming Assembly elections" he added.

Yesterday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during the media interaction said that his party is true patriots, "We are the true patriots. How can the people spreading hatred & creating communal divide be patriots?" he said.

In the same interaction on being asked if there is any impact of BSP on poll prospects of SP-RLD alliance, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "I've always said that Ambedkarwadis should join Samajwadis because we've to save the Constitution & democracy. I appeal again to Ambedkarwadis to join us."

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav is all set to file his nomination from Karhal, sharing this news he took his Twitter to handle and said, "This 'nomination' is a 'mission' because this election of UP will write the history of the next century of the state and the country! Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking. Defeat negative politics, remove it too!! Jai Hind"