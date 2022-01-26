UP Assembly Elections 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter still works for BJP, says "I'm Very Much a BJP Worker"

Former BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya quit BJP and joined SP ahead of UP assembly polls, but his daughter Sanghmitra Maurya revealed that she will continue working for BJP. Restating her commitment towards BJP's ideology, she said "I am a BJP worker and have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,". On being asked about her father Swami Prasad Maurya's allegations that the party doesn't work for backward and Dalits she said this matter has reached Modi ji and he will find a solution.

She also spoke about her post on social media about herself and Aparna Yadav, "I had only asked in the post since when sisters and daughters began having caste and religion' she said.

Earlier she claimed that there was no issue in family members working for different parties. Sanghmitra Maurya was elected from Badaun in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.